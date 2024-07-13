Headteacher of the school, Miss Rebecca Penn said: “We are having a massive celebration, and our children are at the heart of it. From the planning stages to the putting together stages they have been involved.”

Pupils at the school took part in an array of celebrations, including performing in a ‘Life Through the Ages’ concert in-front of parents and more than 50 dignitaries.

Dignitaries and pupils celebrating at the school (Image: Charles Williams School)

All pupils and their parents were also invited to enjoy a family picnic on the grounds beforehand, during the afternoon.

Miss Penn said: “Our early years learnt nursery rhymes from over the years and took part in some traditional Georgian dancing lessons.

“Year one have been Welsh dancing as well as learning how to say ‘welcome’ in every international language that we have children from within our school.

“Lots of pupils have been responsible for making parts of the buffet that we put on for our dignitaries, and due to the school’s fig trading history, they have all had a go at making fig jam and fig trifle."

The school also invited past teachers, past headteachers, parents, the chair of their school's trust, the Bishop of Monmouth and many other notable guests to be part of their celebrations.

They also expect to continue their celebrations in the next academic year to come.