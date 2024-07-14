TWO men and a woman have been charged with supplying drugs following a police operation.
These three defendants appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property in the city:
- Ella Ash, 24, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport
- Callum Nocivelli, 24, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport
- Declan Carr, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport
The possession of criminal property relate to allegations of Ash having a Louis Vuitton handbag, Nocivelli “various high value items to the value unknown” and Carr a Sur-Ron bike.
The prosecution claims the charges span between September 30, 2023 and July 9.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court.
