TWO men and a woman have been charged with supplying drugs following a police operation.

These three defendants appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property in the city:

  • Ella Ash, 24, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport
  • Callum Nocivelli, 24, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport
  • Declan Carr, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport

The possession of criminal property relate to allegations of Ash having a Louis Vuitton handbag, Nocivelli “various high value items to the value unknown” and Carr a Sur-Ron bike.

The prosecution claims the charges span between September 30, 2023 and July 9.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court.