These three defendants appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property in the city:

Ella Ash, 24, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport

Callum Nocivelli, 24, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport

Declan Carr, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport

The possession of criminal property relate to allegations of Ash having a Louis Vuitton handbag, Nocivelli “various high value items to the value unknown” and Carr a Sur-Ron bike.

The prosecution claims the charges span between September 30, 2023 and July 9.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court.