Officers acted swiftly when they received reports of a break-in in the early hours of Sunday 7 July where a car, cards and a quantity of cash were taken.

Work to identify a second suspect believed to be linked to a reported burglary in Blackwood continues following the arrest and charge of a man in his forties.

Officers attended an address in Ladysmith Road after it was reported that someone had entered the house in the early hours of Sunday 7 July.

During the alleged burglary, several items were taken including a purse containing cash and bank cards while a car – a green Ford Fiesta Edge (AO60 USU) – was taken from outside the property.

Crime scene investigators, and detectives from our serious and organised crime team arrived at the scene to carry out golden hour enquiries at the property.

PC Lee Gibbs said:

"First and foremost, officers acted quickly to ensure the resident was safeguarded and, in the hours that followed, we carried out a number of enquiries - interviews, footwear and finger print examinations and searching through CCTV from the area that resulted in an arrest that afternoon.

“We arrested a 42-year-old man from Blackwood on suspicion of a number of burglary and fraud offences.

“He was later charged with attempted dwelling burglary, dwelling burglary, theft of a vehicle and fraud by false representation.

"We're now appealing for information from the public to help us identify a second person we believe may be connected to the burglary, and any information that can help us find and return the car, which was last seen on Clarence Place, Newport, at around 3.20am on Sunday 7 July."

Anyone with information is asked to make a report via our website, send us a direct message on social media, or call 101, quoting log reference 2400225165.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.