GWENT Police are appealing to find a man who has breached his court bail conditions. 

Andrew Cobern, a 37 year old from Barry, has breached his court bail conditions. 

Officers are now appealing for help to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or direct message the police on social media quoting 2400225499.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.