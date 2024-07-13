Buying a new home can be a stressful and complicated process, with so many different things to think about.

Choosing where to live is one of them.

The Daily Mail said: "You may want to be near a pub. Yet you don't want to be so close that you hear disturbances at night.

"A restaurant would be good. But you don't want to smell cooking all day and night.

"You'd like access to green space. But perhaps you don't want to be isolated in the wilds of the countryside.

"You want friendly neighbours. But you don't want them to be too intrusive."

So to help, the news outlet has consulted the most tried-and-trusted estate agents and property experts from across the country and come up with a list of the best streets to live on in the UK.

The best streets to live on in the UK

The best streets to live on in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:

Parkside, Wollaton, Nottingham

Imperial Square, Cheltenham

Elvaston Road, Hexham, Northumbria

Arlington Row, Bibury, Gloucestershire

Mayals Road, Swansea

Elm Grove Road, Barnes, London

Moray Place, New Town, Edinburgh

Cathedral Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff

Stockbridge High Street, Test Valley

Royal Crescent, Bath

Gold Hill, Shaftesbury, Dorset

Church Street, Charlbury, Oxfordshire

Chadlington Road, Park Town, Oxfordshire

Main Street, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham

St George's Crescent, Chester

Tydehams, Newbury, West Berkshire

Cliff Road, Salcombe, Devon

Bywater Street, London

Marlborough Crescent, Sevenoaks, Kent

Mermaid Street, Rye, Sussex

Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

Mount Crescent, Brentwood, Essex

Duchy Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Bootham, York

Middle Street, Deal, Kent

Potters Bank, Durham, County Durham

Graham Park Road, Gosforth, Newcastle

De Mauley Road, Poole, Dorset

Rock Road, Rock, Cornwall

Copse Hill, Wimbledon, London

The 2 South Wales streets among the best in the UK to live on

Cathedral Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff

Average house price: £580,000

Cathedral Road, in Pontcanna, was described as one of Cardiff's "most buzzing residential areas" by the Daily Mail.

The news outlet said: "Cathedral Road, with its fashionable bars and restaurants, is one of Cardiff's most buzzing residential areas.

"It has some of the city's grandest Victorian architecture and the green fields of Sophia Gardens and Pontcanna Fields are on the doorstep."

The suburb of Pontcanna was also recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Britain by The Telegraph.

Mayals Road, Swansea

Average house price: £404,000

Mayals Road is described as a "prime address" in Swansea.

The Daily Mail adds: "With the sweep of Swansea Bay at the end of the road and Clyne Gardens opposite, it stands on one of the main link roads to the glorious Gower Peninsular.

"The bustling village of Mumbles, with its shops, wine bars and pubs, is nearby as is the excellent Bishopston Comprehensive School. Larger four-bedroom detached homes sell for as much as £800,000."