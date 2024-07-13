Two streets/roads in south Wales have been named among the best to live on in the UK.

Buying a new home can be a stressful and complicated process, with so many different things to think about.

Choosing where to live is one of them.

The Daily Mail said: "You may want to be near a pub. Yet you don't want to be so close that you hear disturbances at night.

"A restaurant would be good. But you don't want to smell cooking all day and night.

Most expensive UK cities to buy a house in

"You'd like access to green space. But perhaps you don't want to be isolated in the wilds of the countryside.

"You want friendly neighbours. But you don't want them to be too intrusive."

So to help, the news outlet has consulted the most tried-and-trusted estate agents and property experts from across the country and come up with a list of the best streets to live on in the UK.

The best streets to live on in the UK

The best streets to live on in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:

  • Parkside, Wollaton, Nottingham
  • Imperial Square, Cheltenham 
  • Elvaston Road, Hexham, Northumbria
  • Arlington Row, Bibury, Gloucestershire
  • Mayals Road, Swansea
  • Elm Grove Road, Barnes, London
  • Moray Place, New Town, Edinburgh
  • Cathedral Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff
  • Stockbridge High Street, Test Valley
  • Royal Crescent, Bath
  • Gold Hill, Shaftesbury, Dorset
  • Church Street, Charlbury, Oxfordshire
  • Chadlington Road, Park Town, Oxfordshire
  • Main Street, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland
  • Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham
  • St George's Crescent, Chester
  • Tydehams, Newbury, West Berkshire
  • Cliff Road, Salcombe, Devon
  • Bywater Street, London
  • Marlborough Crescent, Sevenoaks, Kent
  • Mermaid Street, Rye, Sussex
  • Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
  • Mount Crescent, Brentwood, Essex
  • Duchy Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire
  • Bootham, York
  • Middle Street, Deal, Kent
  • Potters Bank, Durham, County Durham
  • Graham Park Road, Gosforth, Newcastle
  • De Mauley Road, Poole, Dorset
  • Rock Road, Rock, Cornwall
  • Copse Hill, Wimbledon, London

The 2 South Wales streets among the best in the UK to live on

Cathedral Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff

Average house price: £580,000

Cathedral Road, in Pontcanna, was described as one of Cardiff's "most buzzing residential areas" by the Daily Mail. 

The news outlet said: "Cathedral Road, with its fashionable bars and restaurants, is one of Cardiff's most buzzing residential areas.

"It has some of the city's grandest Victorian architecture and the green fields of Sophia Gardens and Pontcanna Fields are on the doorstep."

The suburb of Pontcanna was also recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Britain by The Telegraph.

Mayals Road, Swansea

Average house price: £404,000

Mayals Road is described as a "prime address" in Swansea.

The Daily Mail adds: "With the sweep of Swansea Bay at the end of the road and Clyne Gardens opposite, it stands on one of the main link roads to the glorious Gower Peninsular.

"The bustling village of Mumbles, with its shops, wine bars and pubs, is nearby as is the excellent Bishopston Comprehensive School. Larger four-bedroom detached homes sell for as much as £800,000."