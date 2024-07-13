Members of Gwent Police's Caerphilly neighbourhood policing team located and seized a vehicle from a driver in Caerphilly.

The seizure happened as the car had caught the attention of officers after being driven dangerously and it was later revealed it also had no insurance.

Officers were also concerned about the state of the front tyre, which they said was "an accident waiting to happen".

They posted the news on their official social media channels around 2.45pm on Friday, July 12.