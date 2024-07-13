The concrete yard at Penygarn Primary, Pontypool will be covered in a new porous tarmac surface and it will be divided into two green painted pitches with blue edges.

The yard will be surrounded by a three metre high fence and there will be a 1.2m tall dividing fence between them.

Torfaen County Borough Council made the application and its planning department said the only comments received from the public was a request trees within the school grounds are cut back from a neighbouring property. Planners said that wasn’t an issue they could consider but would pass the request on to the education department.

They said they had to consider the school neighbours the American Gardens of the listed Pontypool Park but said it wouldn’t undermine the historic characteristic or the public’s understanding of the parkland due to the separation from the park and screening from its trees.