Four men aged 26, 27, 29 and 31, and a woman, aged 41, have now been charged on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and possession of criminal property. They have been remanded.

The other five men arrested have been released on bail.

The officer in the case, PC Lewis James, said:

"The warrants completed as part of Operation Diadem were the result of a long and protracted investigation that started in 2023.

"We hope this shows that your reports really do make a difference, please continue to report any concerns or information by reporting on the website, messaging us on social media or calling 101, or 999 in an emergency."

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 08060 555 111.