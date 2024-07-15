John Hughes, 41, Lisa Swift, 39, and Wayne Swift, also 39, from Newport attacked Craig Whitehead in the Duffryn area of the city.

Hughes is Lisa Swift’s boyfriend, Wayne Swift her twin brother and Mr Whitehead her ex-partner.

The victim was set upon after he had gone to Lisa Swift’s home to see the children he had with her.

MORE NEWS: Biker on drugs led police on high-speed chase through city

Prosecutor Bethan Evans told Newport Crown Court that the three defendants had “circled around him” before he was assaulted.

He suffered a cut to the top of his head and two of his fingers were broken.

Hughes smashed the windscreen of Mr Whitehead's car with a wooden post before the victim drove off.

A few hours later, Lisa Swift telephoned the police to claim that her ex-partner had assaulted her 16-year-old son, her brother and her boyfriend and that he was armed with a knife.

As a result of that call, Mr Whitehead was arrested and taken into custody after the three defendants had lied in statements backing up the story.

The victim was soon released after CCTV footage capturing what had really happened was found by an investigating officer.

The trio were then arrested and charged.

Hughes, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), perverting the course of justice, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Lisa Swift, also of Swallow Way, Duffryn, pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH, perverting the course of justice and possession of an offensive weapon.

Wayne Swift, of Ribble Square, Bettws pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH, perverting the course of justice and possession of an offensive weapon.

The offences took place two years ago on July 17, 2022.

Miss Evans revealed that Hughes had 26 previous convictions for 93 offences which include GBH and robbery.

Lisa Swift and Wayne Swift both have a previous conviction for violence.

Stephen Thomas for Hughes said: “He knows this is not normal behaviour.”

William Bebb representing Lisa Swift told the court she was a mother with caring responsibilities for her children.

Peter Donnison for Wayne Swift said his client had not been in trouble for 15 years.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendants: “You made serious and detailed allegations which were entirely false against Craig Whitehead.

“As a result of those false allegations, which obviously required you to get your heads together, he was arrested and taken into custody for some time.

“Police then viewed CCTV footage of the incident which of course showed the true picture and exposed at your lies.”

Hughes was jailed for two years.

Lisa Swift and Wayne Swift were both handed 18-month prison sentences which were suspended for 18 months.

Lisa Swift must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 costs.

Wayne Swift must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 costs.