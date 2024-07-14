Gwyneth Elsie Howells and Diane Richards were both elected to Usk Town Council having both received 485 votes having run a joint campaign with the slogan “you can vote for one or both of us”.

The by-election was to fill two vacancies on the volunteer council and the other candidates were Darchana Patel who received 184 votes and Alex Hughes who had 97 votes. All candidates were listed as independents.

No papers were spoilt and the turnout at the July 11 poll was 32 per cent.