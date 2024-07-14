A HOUSEHOLDER has been told he can put solar panels on the roof of his home wihout having to make a planning application.
Jonathan Loader asked Torfaen Borough Council to issue a certificate confirming the panels to be placed on his property at Garth Road in Ty Coch, Cwmbran would be a lawful development
His application stated: “Although it does not need planning permission I would like to apply for lawful development certificate for peace of mind in the event of any future sale.”
Council planners said Mr Loader had confirmed, via email, the panels would not protrude more than 20cm beyond the surface of the existing roof slope and granted the certificate.
