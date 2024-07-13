WORK to remove dead and damaged branches from protected trees and prune some at a Pontypool industrial estate has been given the go-ahead.
Some ash trees at Garreg Fawr Ltd at the Old Estate Yard in Fountain Road, Pontymoile will also be felled.
Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Tom Braithwaite said the authority’s tree officer hadn’t objected and said the application could be approved. He wrote in his report: “The works would not result in an excessive loss of canopy cover, and are justified in the interest of general tree health and public safety.”
