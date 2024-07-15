Independent councillor Emma Bryn, a keen cyclist and road safety advocate, was speaking after councillors were asked to consider a letter opposing restricted vehicle access to a part of Goldwire Lane in Monmouth.

Monmouthshire County Council has previously agreed access to the narrowest part of the lane, from Abbeyfield House to the Green Dragon pub, should be restricted only to residents’ vehicles with exceptions for emergency vehicles and some others.

But Justine Johnson, who lives nearby, said she had collected 105 signatures from the wider community “who do not want access restricted in any way”.

Her letter said the cabinet member responsible, Catrin Maby, in comments made to the full council in April had only seemed to have taken on board the views of residents living in the part of the lane where traffic would be restricted.

Ms Johnson also suggested the pavement could be slightly widened and still allow room for vehicles to pass safely and was concerned restricting access would impact drivers who live on other parts of the lane and neighbouring streets and how they access the main road.

Her letter said “bad driving can happen anywhere, not just Goldwire Lane” and that she wasn’t aware of any incidents of people being injured there.

Cllr Bryn said she would like to see more information about the junction and the Wyesham member told the committee: “I have a bit a conflict as I’ve been hit by a vehicle trying to cross this very narrow alleyway.”

Osbaston Conservative Jane Lucas said she’d raised the restriction at the April meeting and she understood it has been closed to most traffic for a six month trial period, which she thought is around three months through.

The committee said it would like a response from cabinet member Cllr Maby and highways officers.