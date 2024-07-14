A MAN has been arrested after reports of a man carrying a knife in Caerphilly.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon on suspicion of carrying a knife in Caerphilly town centre.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a man with a knife near the cenotaph in Caerphilly at around 12.40pm on Friday, July 12.
“Officers attended, included specially-trained firearms officers as a precaution.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in public."
The man remained in police custody as of Friday evening.
