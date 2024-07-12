If you are a regular user of the train, then you'll appreciate just how extortionate the prices can sometimes get.

Even going off-peak can break the bank.

But if you purchase a railcard, you'll find it pays itself back extraordinarily quickly.

You can get this Railcard if you are...





60 years old or over

Turning 60 in 2 weeks

Turning 60 soon?





You can buy a Senior Railcard in advance online, up to 2 weeks before your 60th birthday, but it will only be valid for travel from your birthday onwards. You cannot buy in advance of your 60th birthday at a station.

Before you apply, you will need a valid form of ID such as a Passport, UK Driving License or EEA National Identity card with you to prove your age. Don’t take it personally, there are lots of you out there that look younger than your years.

You can apply online or at a staffed station ticket office. If you register for an online account, you can renew again and again without needing to verify yourself – it’s smooth sailing from there.

Benefits of a Senior Railcard:

With a Senior Railcard, anyone 60 years or over can save 1/3 on all Standard and First Class, Anytime, Off-Peak and Advance fares for £30.

The Senior Railcard also acts like a discount card where you can get great offers and deals, with discounts on food, museums and more.

Apparently, Senior Railcard holders save on average £96 per year, so the Railcard typically pays for itself within 3 journeys.