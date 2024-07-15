Local authorities must produce an annual report on their performance against commitments made in their strategic equality plans as a result of the 2010 Equality Act.

Monmouthshire County Council’s plan from 2020 to 2024 had objectives of giving children the best possible start in life overcoming barriers to attainment and opportunity, to overcome inequalities in access to economic prosperity, creating cohesive communities, providing accessible services and supporting its workforce as well as creating a diverse and inclusive workforce and to reduce the gender pay gap.

It updated the plan and its objectives in March this year and the first monitoring report will be produced in July 2025 but it has now published a report monitoring progress , during 2023/24, against the previous aims.

Highlights identified during the period include voluntary support for children and families where welfare concerns have been raised which has diverted the need for formal statutory intervention and a guaranteed interview scheme for Monmouthshire care leavers, as long as they meet the basic criteria of the person specification.

The council also offers the same to disabled people and has achieved level two of the Department of Work and Pensions Disability Confident Employer scheme.

It has also staged events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and updated its website to improve its accessibility.

Portskewett Conservative Lisa Dymock asked what the council is doing to reach level three of the disability employment scheme but its equalities manager Pennie Walker said while the authority is looking towards that status that is “some years ahead” as it still has level two actions to put in place.

Rogiet Labour member Peter Strong, who is the council’s armed forces champion, said he has argued the forces community and veterans should be included in the equalities plan.

Ms Walker said that had been discussed at the South East Wales Equalities Network and could be considered as part of the equalities plan. The forces community could also be a consideration of the council’s equalities impact assessments.

They are attached to council reports and are intended to ensure particular groups or issues aren’t overlooked when decisions are taken, and Ms Walker said she is reviewing the assessments.