Much-loved fish and chip shop Mr Chippy in the Cwmbran Centre has closed with immediate effect, with no warning allegedly given to customers or staff.

Although there has been no official announcement from the takeaway's social media page, numerous Facebook groups from Cwmbran have been reporting the sudden closure, with it seemingly confirmed by comments from people who have been staff.

Little is currently known about how or why the closure of Mr Chippy has come about or why it has happened so suddenly, but many residents have been shocked by the news, especially as they regularly popped in for a treat at lunchtime or visit them during the day while shopping at the M Cwmbran Centre.

Having served the community for many years, it has come as a major shock to customers and staff, with many on Facebook being dismayed at the news and surprised.

Customers have made comments such as "best chippy in town" and say the news is "so terrible", with others also wondering what will become of a fish and chip shop in Cwmbran now.

Some have also mentioned concerns that there are so "many shops coming and going" in the current financial climate.

One person has even mentioned how Mr Chippy had only recently begun opening during the weekend, suggesting that the closure was allegedly not planned, something that people have also implied given the immediate nature of the closure.

The sudden closure has also meant the immediate loss of dozens of jobs, and has left people desperately searching for new roles, despite being at Mr Chippy for years.

Many people on social media have expressed sorrow for those who will have lost their jobs as a result of the closure.

There has been some speculation according to Facebook that the closure could be financially prompted, but no official confirmation has been made.

The closure has come as such as shock as Mr Chippy was allegedly "always busy" from its prime spot at 4 General Rees Square in the M Cwmbran Centre, and had been dubbed one of the "most popular" food outlets in the shopping centre.

It had a number of big name neighbours, including TSB Bank and Primark, but the closure comes just a few months after the sudden closure of Pan Asian noodle bar Chopstix from the M Cwmbran Centre.

The South Wales Argus has reached out to both the M Cwmbran Centre and Mr Chippy for comment.