There will be free on-site safe bike parking and free bike health checks provided by the Momentwm Bike Valet Service.

Emission free travel across the city is FREE for all our guests :) Thanks to @NewportBus a free bike valet service is also available thanks to @NewportLiveUK Momentwm travel. 2 initiatives we have to a greener festival this year! #Rnr24 pic.twitter.com/Ym7b1Fxha4 — Reggae & Riddim Festival (@ReggaeandRiddim) July 12, 2024

The festival at Tredegar House on July 26 to 28 aims to be Jamaica's most authentic Reggae culture festival in Europe.

What transport options are available?

Bus

Newport Bus has also offered free rides to and from the venue to those with valid festival tickets across the three days.

Parking

Disabled parking is available on site but is limited and first come first serve – email events@ucnewport.co.uk with the subject ‘Access Parking’ and a copy of proof of your disability.

Car drop-offs

Those intending to be dropped off by car should apply for an accessible car park pass

Taxi

Taxis will be able to drive to the accessible car park where stewards will be available to help with bags.

What is the line up?

The Reggae and Riddim Festival takes place in Newport between July 26 and 28 (Image: Newsquest)

Friday Brunch - 4pm till 10pm

Music, gourmet meals and brunch-style bookable tables with service included

Saturday - 12 till 10pm

Bitty Mclean

Queen Omega

Da Fuchaman & The Fire Blaze Band

Omega Nebula

Morgan Elwy & the 'Bach O Hwne' band

Sunday

Dance exchange showcase ft. 6x & Jukebox Collectiv

Tarrus Riley ft. Dean Fraser & the Blacksoil Band

Johnny Osbourne & The Uppercut Band

Aleighcia Scott with a full live band

Empire Flipz

Gemini Don Surround Sound

There will also be a series of events prior to and during the festival that engage with local young people, schools, and community groups.

Young people from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds will have the opportunity to engage in life skills training and gain qualifications in dance coaching, youth work, first aid etc.

Tickets of certain types are still available here.

What is the history of the festival?

The festival has been organised by Award-winning youth arts and advocacy charity, Urban Circle Newport in partnership with the Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay.

In 2018, the UN added reggae music to the list of international treasures which deemed it worthy of protection and promotion.

The Reggae Riddim festival’s mission is for descendants of Jamaica based in Wales to protect Reggae music and build authentic reciprocity with the motherland.

The festival became the first officially endorsed event for the 60th Jubilee commemorating Jamaica’s independence.