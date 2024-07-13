A 40-year-old man last seen at the Princess of Wales Hospital is missing, say South Wales Police.
Brian McCann was known to frequent the Bridgend area including Wildmill, Brackla and the town centre.
South Wales Police are appealing to anyone with information that can help them find him.
If you have any information please contact South Wales Police quoting 2400232190.
You can contact South Wales Police by ringing 101 or by use their live chat or online form.
