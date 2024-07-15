The festival events by, Wonder Cinema, will have live entertainment including fire eaters, live bands and dancers.

Welsh entrepreneur, Ryan Powell, founded the valleys-based outdoor cinema.

Ryan Powell founder of 'Wonder Cinema' (Image: Wonder Cinema)

What food, entertainment and drinks will be available?

There will be a fully licensed bar serving alcoholic drinks including cocktails, popcorn and sweet stalls.

The company Wonder Cinema recently announced that Abertillery Youth Drama and Music Society will perform before the ‘Mamma Mia’ showings.

Lee's Ice Cream Desserts will be attending all the screenings with their ice cream truck servicing various flavours of ice cream and waffles.

Occasional Sweets will be bringing their business to the Caerphilly, Pontypool and Ebbw Vale venues.

Owner of Occasional Sweets Karen Rea and her husband Danny Rea (Image: Karen Rea)

Karen Rea, owner of the little sweet stall in Monmouth, said: "It is a great opportunity for local businesses and quite a lot of people will be there."

The Frostbitz business will be attending with a slushie stand to help on hot days.

The Ember Collective will be giving dance and fire eating performances before all of The Greatest Showman showings.

The Spud Box, a catering van based in Cwmbran, will be setting up a stall at all their events .

How much are tickets?

The price for a standard adult ticket is £12 and for a standard child ticket it costs £10.

There are special offers expiring July 15 at £20 for two people and £40 for four people.

Where are the locations?

Caerphilly

Location: Meadows Farm Village - Caerphilly, Gypsy Ln, Caerphilly, Cardiff CF15 7UN, UK

July 22nd - Monday - The Greatest Showman & The Fire Breathers

July 23rd - Tuesday - Toy Story 2 & Disney Quiz Night

July 24th - Wednesday - Harry Potter & Magician Act

July 25th - Thursday - Back to the Future & 80’s Themed Night

July 26th - Friday - Hot Fuzz & Comedy Act

July 27th - Saturday - Mamma Mia & Dance Act

You can buy tickets to the screenings here.

Blackwood

Location: Pencoed Fach Farm, Heol Y Cefn, Bedwellty Rd, Blackwood NP12 0BQ, UK

July 29th, Monday - The Greatest Showman & The Fire Breathers

July 30th, Tuesday - Shrek 2 & Dance Act

July 31st, Wednesday - Mario Movie with Family Games Experience

Friday, August 2nd - Dirty Dancing & Live Dance Act

Saturday, August 3rd - Mama Mia & Mama Mia Singers & Dancing Act

Sunday, August 4th - Grease & Grease Singalong Act

August 5th - Monday - How to Train your Dragon & Fusion/Hybrid Dance

August 6th - Tuesday - Harry Potter & Magician Act

August 7th - Wednesday - Back to the Future & Act TBC

August 8th - Thursday - Mamma Mia Date 2 & Singers & Dancing Act

August 9th - Friday - Hot Fuzz & Comedy Act (Adults Night)

August 10th - Saturday - The Greatest Showman Date 2 & The Fire Breathers

You can buy tickets to the screenings here.

‌Ebbw Vale

Location: Ebbw Vale RFC, Eugene Cross Park, Ebbw Vale NP23 5AZ, UK

August 14th, Wednesday - Mario Movie with Family Games Experience

August 15th, Thursday - The Greatest Showman & The Fire Breathers

August 15th, Friday - Mama Mia & Mama Mia Singers & Dancing Act

You can buy tickets to the screenings here.

Pontypool

Location: Ty Poeth Farm - Pontypool, Ty Poeth Farm, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Pontypool NP4 8QU, UK

Monday 19th August - The Greatest Showman & Fire Breathing Act

Tuesday 20th August - How to Train Your Dragon & Hybrid/Fusion Dance

Wednesday 21st August - Harry Potter & Magician Act

Thursday 22nd August - Dirty Dancing & Dance Act

Friday 23rd August - Mamma Mia & Singers & Dance Act

You can buy tickets to the screenings here.

Bridgend

Location: Llangewydd Arms, Bridgend, Broadlands, Gentle Way, Bridgend CF31 5EJ, UK

30th August - Friday - The Greatest Showman & Fire Act from Ember Collective

31st August - Saturday - Mamma Mia & Mamma Mia Singers & Dancing Act

1st September - Sunday - Shrek 2 & Act TBC