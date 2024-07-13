During the racing segment of the event a member of the Cardiff Gas Ltd team fell off the back of the kart and needed prolonged medical intervention.

Cardiff Gas Ltd entered two teams in the competition with their speedster for the time trail and then a four-person kart for the racing.

Organisers abruptly ended the event after the incident and emergecny services were called (Image: Newsquest)

One of Cardiff Gas team's karts. It was on there four person kart that someone fell off the back (Image: Newsquest)

The incident happened at about 3.30pm.

The downhill derby is one of the highlights of events to take place in the town (Image: Newsquest)

Along with the medical team already present at the race, emergency services were called to the scene.

There was due to be more racing, but organisers decided to end the event after the incident.

This is a developing story and we will give you more news when we get it.