PENARTH’S Downhill Derby had to be abruptly cancelled halfway through the competition after someone fell off their kart and was injured.
During the racing segment of the event a member of the Cardiff Gas Ltd team fell off the back of the kart and needed prolonged medical intervention.
Cardiff Gas Ltd entered two teams in the competition with their speedster for the time trail and then a four-person kart for the racing.
It was on this kart that one of the members fell off.
The incident happened at about 3.30pm.
Along with the medical team already present at the race, emergency services were called to the scene.
There was due to be more racing, but organisers decided to end the event after the incident.
This is a developing story and we will give you more news when we get it.
