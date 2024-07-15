RAVEN KELLY, 22, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 4.

She was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

KIERAN PACKER, 28, of Tranters Terrance, Cwmbran must pay £1,024 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VINCENT EDWARDS, 51, of Garn Cross, Nantyglo was jailed for 21 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to possession of a Stanley knife in public on March 15, 2023.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

MOHAMMED ZAHID MUBARAK ALI, 32, of Archibald Street, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHAEL OWENS, 34, of Edwardsville, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence and driving without due care and attention on January 9.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month restraining order, fined £160 and will have four points endorsed on her driving licence.

EMMA MOORE, 35, of Pencerrig Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers on May 29.

She was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £180 and ordered to pay each victim £100 compensation.

ALISON AUBREY, 46, of Usk Road, Kemeys Inferior, Newport must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on December 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL LEONARD CLAPHAM, 47, of Hengoed Hall Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUISE JONES, 50, of Windsor Close, Magor must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

OYEFUNKE RACHEL OKETIKUN, 51, of Bideford Road, Newport must pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.