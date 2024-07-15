Llantarnam Community Primary School applied for its first Foundation of Community Engagement award in February.

The organisation was so impressed with the application, they were recently awarded bronze, silver, gold, and the Heart of the Community – the highest accolade.

The school was praised for its afterschool hub for families, weekly playgroup, and its Kindness in the Community project, which distributes food boxes for around 40 families every fortnight.

Emily Boshein, the school's family liaison officer, received a Champion of the Community award for her work in developing the kindness project and the day-to-day support she provides to families.

Sue Davis, presenter the awards and director at the Foundation of Community Engagement charity, said: “At the foundation we were excited to hear of the incredible community engagement work that takes place daily at Llantarnam Community Primary School - which is evident and visible across the school."

Headteacher Laura Perrett added: “I am immensely proud to lead team Llantarnam who work extremely hard and continuously strive to improve and develop our excellent family and community ties.”