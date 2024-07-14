There was shock amongst the family fun and festivities of Penarth’s biggest event of the year when a contestant fell off one of the karts of the famous downhill derby and seemed to be knocked out when he hit the ground.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm during the racing section of the derby.

The contestant was said to be a member of the Cardiff Gas Ltd team, and members rode a four-person kart down Cliff Hill during the racing section.

However, the contestant, said to be the eldest in the group, sitting at the back, fell off the kart.

There was a feeling of confusion as onlookers near the man looked in concern while the crowd round the finish line cheered on the end of the race – a popper of confetti even went off as one of the karts crossed the finish line.

However, it quickly became apparent something was wrong and medics on site rushed to assist the man.

Emergency services including ambulance, and air ambulance were reportedly called to the scene, and, with a few more races still to go, it was decided to cancel the downhill derby.

The man fell off the back of a kart during the racing segment (Image: Newsquest)

Members of Penarth’s RNLI team also assisted getting equipment, including a stretcher, from the lifeboat station next to the finish line.

The rest of Penarth’s summer festival – originally set to run to past 8pm - would pack up abruptly as the man received continued assistance by emergency services and was sent to hospital.

The contestant was said to be a member of the Cardiff Gas Ltd team - their time trial kart pictured (Image: Newsquest)

Timeline of events after incident at Penarth’s Downhill Derby 2024, Saturday, July 13

12pm - Penarth summer festival starts

2pm - Downhill derby starts with time trials

3.10pm - Final segment; the races begin

3.30pm - Man is injured

3.40pm - Rest of downhill derby is cancelled

6pm - Cliff Hill still closed off by police

7.30pm - Police issue update saying contestant did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The derby is one of the biggest events in the town in the year (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Police has now confirmed the man who was injured did not suffer life-threatening or life changing injuries.

In a statement issued at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 13, a police spokesperson said: “A participant in the event, who was taken to hospital following an accident during the Penarth Downhill Derby, sustained injuries but these are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Officers attended to assist with crowd safety in the area.”