The dispersal order was in place from 8.30pm on Friday, July 12, until 8.30pm on Sunday, July 14, and covered the following areas:

Pontypool Town Centre

Commercial Street

Park Road

Clarence Street

Hanbury Road

George Street

Osborne Road

Market Street

Riverside

Crane Street

On July 12, Gwent Police said: “Due to recent issues with Anti-Social Behaviour on and around Pontypool Town, Gwent Police have put a dispersal order in place until 20:30pm on Sunday 14th July 2024.”

It is the second dispersal order Gwent Police have issued in response to anti-social behaviour this month.

At the end of June Gwent police issued the dispersal order from June 30 until July 2.

Read more

The South Wales Argus has previously spoken to traders in response to the first anti-social behaviour.

Jess Leonard, 25, who works at fitness centre Curves Pontypool said: “Our main problem is the Riverside car park. We are a women's only gym and park there.

“There are always very large crowds of children doing drugs, running up and down. They intimidate a lot of our members.

“Lots of groups tend to be hanging around our business. There is a lot of police presence, but it seems to be getting worse.

“A lot of other businesses are also telling us what they have seen outside their businesses.”

Eve Sipos, 35, owner of Eve's Pole dance and Yoga, said she had been taking up martial arts classes to feel safe.

“I obviously have a lot of women coming into my studio. I have made sure we come together and never leave the studio on our own.

“I started martial arts training, and it has become my new hobby. I have to walk down to town and back and I feel anxious about what is going to happen.”

If you have been affected by anti-social behaviour in the area, you can report it to Gwent Police with via their online reporting tool.