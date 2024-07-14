South Wales Argus
One man dies after fire behind road closure - LIVE

Summary

By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Main Road is closed in Portskewett between Laburnum terrace and Wedgewood Drive, say Gwent Police.
  • The road is closed and there is a traffic problem on Main Road both ways from Black Rock Road to Wedgwood Drive, say AA Traffic News.
  • The road has now re-opened.
  • A fire at a property was behind the road closure and one man has died, confirmed Gwent Police.

