Dave's Hot Chicken has signed an agreement with the Azzurri Group to open the restaurants, with the first one planned for London in early 2025.

The chain was founded by three childhood friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, in an East Hollywood car park in 2017.

The Caterer reports that it is famous for its spiced-to-order chicken with seven levels of spice ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver from guests.

Azzurri, which operates Zizzi, ASK Italian, Coco di Mama and Irish fast-casual Mexican brand Boojum, are set to bring the chain over to the UK.

Steve Holmes, CEO of Azzurri Group, said: “When we first tried Dave’s Hot Chicken we were blown away as it makes some of the most craveable and delicious food we’ve ever had.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible brand to the UK and to be their partner in this ambitious roll-out.”

Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken added: “We know there is an opportunity to make Dave’s Hot Chicken one of the iconic restaurant brands, and we do that by partnering with incredible operators, like Azzurri Group.

“The flavour of Dave’s Hot Chicken resonates across borders, and we’re looking forward to the first UK store getting open soon.”

Dave's Hot Chicken currently has 200 restaurants and has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the US, Middle East and Canada.

Plenty of US fast-food chains opening in the UK

Dave's Hot Chicken has become another US fast-food chain that is set to open stores in the UK, with there being a surge in the last few years.

Popular names such as Wendy's and Popeyes arrived here in 2021, with the brands having 30 and 38 stories respectively.

Wendy's returned to UK high streets after a 20-year absence and is most famous for its square-shaped hamburgers, which are designed to maximise the amount of meat in every bite.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A is also set to follow in 2025 which specialises in chicken sandwiches.