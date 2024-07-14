He has called on Americans to “stand united” and to “not allow evil to win”.

Photographs have shown the bloodied former US president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after shots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler on Saturday evening (July 13).

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin. DJT.”

Trump, who was “safe” according to a spokesman, previously said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

One person at the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said.

All were identified as men.

The suspected gunman, who attacked from an “elevated position” outside the rally venue, was fatally shot.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he was “appalled” by the assassination attempt on Trump, while Nigel Farage told of being “very upset” but “not shocked”.