A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received reports of a road traffic collision on Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, at around 2.35pm on Saturday 13 July.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved two vehicles, a silver Mercedes and a silver Honda motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man from Cwmbran, was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries. His condition is stable and his injuries aren't thought to be life threatening or life changing."