South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at a property on Main Road, Portskewitt, at about 10.05am on Sunday, July 14.

"Emergency services, including personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, attended, and Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that one person - a man in his seventies - had sadly died.

"The road, which was closed, has since reopened. A cordon remains at the address and enquiries to determine the cause of the fire continue.

Around 11am Gwent Police posted on social media that, Main Road in Portskewett, was closed between Laburnum Terrace and Wedgewood Drive and had asked people to avoid the area.