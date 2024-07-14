Outbreaks of rain and some heavy thunder will spread to the North with some torrential downpours.

The expected rainfall is 15 to 20mm falling in less than an hour and 30 to 40mm in three hours.

This is likely to result in localised flooding, slower travel time and a chance of flooding.

Traffic Wales South has urged drivers to take care while travelling in difficult conditions.

What should you expect?

A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Amall chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

A light chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, where flooding occurs.

Difficult driving conditions and road closures could be caused by spray and flooding.

A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How can I drive safely in dangerous conditions?

Leave extra time

Check for weather updates

Drive to the conditions of the road

Pay attention to signs on the road

How serious is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

How do the weather warning colours work?

A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.