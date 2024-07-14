South Wales Police appeal for missing 14-year-old girl South Wales Police Emergency Casnewydd By Elen Johnston @johnstonel74025 Trainee Multimedia Reporter Share Amiera, 14, who has been reported as missing (Image: South Wales Police) South Wales Police have issued an appeal for a missing 14-year-old girl. Amiera was last seen in Cardiff yesterday at midday and has connections with Swansea. If you have any information about her whereabouts contact South Wales Police with the reference number 233204. You can contact them via live chat, online, or by ringing 101. South Wales Police Emergency Casnewydd Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here