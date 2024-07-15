A BUILDER has been accused of swindling and harassing customers.
Allan Harvey, 45, director of a Caerphilly company called BCA Handyman Services Ltd, appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court to face a number a charges.
He is alleged to have committed offences against clients in Caerphilly, Cardiff and Pontypridd.
The defendant has been charged with allegations of fraud, unfair trading and an offence under the Companies Act 2006.
Harvey, currently of Carier Close, Braintree, Essex is being prosecuted by Caerphilly trading standards.
He is due to appear before the crown court on August 8.
Harvey was granted conditional bail.
