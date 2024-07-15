GWENT Police are appealing for information to help them identify two men wanted in connection with an assault.
Officers are investigating a report of an assault in Rogerstone, Newport, between 4 and 6am on Saturday, July 13.
They have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify and speak to in connection with the alleged early morning assault.
According to police, the two men were seen together in Newport city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police investigating the assault believe they may have vital information to help with investigative enquiries.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to make a report via our website, send us a direct message on social media, or call 101, quoting log reference 24*232553.
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
