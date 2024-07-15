The council aims to establish a more financially sustainable model for future school transportation.

From July 12 until August 23, residents can give feedback on three options the council is contemplating for its policy update.

The planned changes will be implemented from September 2025 if agreed upon.

The council's current policy goes beyond statutory requirements, but with the rising cost of home-to-school transportation, the council is considering whether to continue this.

Under the Learner Travel Measure 2008, councils must offer free school transport for eligible learners.

However, they can also provide extra transport arrangements, known as discretionary arrangements.

Now, Monmouthshire County Council must decide whether these discretionary transport provisions can remain.

The council has proposed three options.

Firstly, they wish to cease transport for all learners who have a safe walking route and live within two miles of their nearest suitable primary school.

Secondly, they propose stopping transport for learners who live within three miles of their nearest suitable secondary school, assuming they have a safe walking route.

Lastly, in cases where the council can't secure an external operator, or if it's the better financial choice, parents will be given a personal transport budget to ferry their children to and from school.

This proposal would apply to all, including Additional Learning Needs learners.

Residents and users are encouraged to participate in the consultation and provide vital feedback on these options.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt, cabinet member for education, said: "As a council, we seek your views on changes being considered to our Home to School Transport Policy.

"The options will allow the council to provide a more sustainable service.

"Annually, we are seeing the cost of the service increase, and due to the financial outlook for future years, we need to consider how we operate our service.

"I urge everyone who may be affected to take part in the consultation.

"We look forward to receiving your feedback."

To find out further information and participate in the survey, visit the council's website.