THIS WEEK is set to start very wet with a yellow weather warning active for rain but will get drier as the week progresses.
Heavy rainfall from the north is expected by mid afternoon with some thundery downpours by early evening, and will generally feel much cooler than the weekend.
Thunderstorms are expected this evening, with some flooding possible and further showers getting heavier overnight.
In light of this and the yellow weather warning in place until just before midnight on Tuesday, take a look at our hour by hour weather forecast for Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent all covered.
Monday's maximum temperature is around 18 degrees.
The Met Office predicts that Tuesday will be "largely cloudy" in the morning with a mixture of bright intervals and showers but drier by the afternoon with sunny spells and isolated showers, and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees.
The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is better. The Met Office says: "Warm and bright on Wednesday with sunny spells. Turning breezier overnight with some rain likely. Showers clearing to brighter conditions on Thursday. Largely fine on Friday, rain possible later."
Hour by hour weather
Monday, July 15
12pm 15 degrees
1pm 15 degrees
2pm 15 degrees
3pm 16 degrees
4pm 16 degrees
5pm 17 degrees
6pm 17 degrees
7pm 17 degrees
8pm 16 degrees
9pm 15 degrees
10pm 14 degrees
11pm 14 degrees
Tuesday, July 16
12am 13 degrees
1am 13 degrees
2am 13 degrees
3am 13 degrees
4am 13 degrees
5am 13 degrees
6am 13 degrees
7am 13 degrees
8am 14 degrees
9am 15 degrees
10am 16 degrees
11am 16 degrees
12pm 17 degrees
1pm 17 degrees
2pm 18 degrees
3pm 18 degrees
4pm 18 degrees
5pm 18 degrees
6pm 18 degrees
7pm 18 degrees
8pm 18 degrees
9pm 18 degrees
10pm 18 degrees
11pm 18 degrees
Wednesday, July 17
1am 13 degrees
4am 12 degrees
7am 14 degrees
10am 19 degrees
1pm 21 degrees
4pm 23 degrees
7pm 21 degrees
10pm 16 degrees
Thursday, July 18
1am 14 degrees
4am 14 degrees
7am 14 degrees
10am 17 degrees
1pm 21 degrees
4pm 22 degrees
7pm 21 degrees
10pm 18 degrees
Friday, July 19
1am 16 degrees
4am 15 degrees
7am 16 degrees
10am 19 degrees
1pm 21 degrees
4pm 21 degrees
7pm 19 degrees
10pm 16 degrees
