Heavy rainfall from the north is expected by mid afternoon with some thundery downpours by early evening, and will generally feel much cooler than the weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected this evening, with some flooding possible and further showers getting heavier overnight.

In light of this and the yellow weather warning in place until just before midnight on Tuesday, take a look at our hour by hour weather forecast for Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent all covered.

Monday's maximum temperature is around 18 degrees.

The Met Office predicts that Tuesday will be "largely cloudy" in the morning with a mixture of bright intervals and showers but drier by the afternoon with sunny spells and isolated showers, and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is better. The Met Office says: "Warm and bright on Wednesday with sunny spells. Turning breezier overnight with some rain likely. Showers clearing to brighter conditions on Thursday. Largely fine on Friday, rain possible later."

Hour by hour weather

Monday, July 15

12pm 15 degrees

1pm 15 degrees

2pm 15 degrees

3pm 16 degrees

4pm 16 degrees

5pm 17 degrees

6pm 17 degrees

7pm 17 degrees

8pm 16 degrees

9pm 15 degrees

10pm 14 degrees

11pm 14 degrees

Tuesday, July 16

12am 13 degrees

1am 13 degrees

2am 13 degrees

3am 13 degrees

4am 13 degrees

5am 13 degrees

6am 13 degrees

7am 13 degrees

8am 14 degrees

9am 15 degrees

10am 16 degrees

11am 16 degrees

12pm 17 degrees

1pm 17 degrees

2pm 18 degrees

3pm 18 degrees

4pm 18 degrees

5pm 18 degrees

6pm 18 degrees

7pm 18 degrees

8pm 18 degrees

9pm 18 degrees

10pm 18 degrees

11pm 18 degrees

Wednesday, July 17

1am 13 degrees

4am 12 degrees

7am 14 degrees

10am 19 degrees

1pm 21 degrees

4pm 23 degrees

7pm 21 degrees

10pm 16 degrees

Thursday, July 18

1am 14 degrees

4am 14 degrees

7am 14 degrees

10am 17 degrees

1pm 21 degrees

4pm 22 degrees

7pm 21 degrees

10pm 18 degrees

Friday, July 19

1am 16 degrees

4am 15 degrees

7am 16 degrees

10am 19 degrees

1pm 21 degrees

4pm 21 degrees

7pm 19 degrees

10pm 16 degrees