Commissioned by Bron Afon Community Housing, the nature-inspired sculpture was a joint effort between Stephanie Roberts, a mosaic and visual artist, and members of the community.

The project saw Ms Roberts collaborate with residents and children from Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic school in Old Cwmbran.

Ms Roberts said: "Gary Colston from Bron Afon asked me to be involved in developing the two different artworks".

She also shared that they invited parents to a session where they could participate and appreciate the artwork their children had created.

She praised the unique touch of the community stating: "The enthusiasm the community brought to this project is shown in the colours and patterns, now depicted in the mosaics".

She also shared her passion for reusing materials which can be seen in her artworks.

Representing the natural environment, the murals will feature flowers, birds, bees and water - with water representing the Afon Llwyd.

They're designed to emphasise the importance of engaging with the green spaces Cwmbran offers as it nurtures wellbeing.

One of the murals will sit in a green space near The Maltings and Malthouse Close in Llantarnam and the second will find a home near Bron Afon’s Victoria Court flats in Old Cwmbran.

Neil, a resident who took part in the project, said: "I have an interest in mosaics and have built one in my own garden, and this was a chance to learn a new skill.

"Every day when I see that mosaic, I’ll recognise the parts I had input on, particularly the ivy leaves."

Ceri Prosser, headteacher at Our Lady of the Angels RC school, described the venture as "an amazing opportunity for the children", while one participating child expressed excitement about seeing the vibrant mural every day.

Bron Afon’s group head of development and regeneration, Gary Colston, voiced his appreciation for those who contributed to the artworks, hoping the murals "will also leave a legacy for people to enjoy for years to come."