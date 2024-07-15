The Wheels2Work initiative, launched by Torfaen Council's CELT Plus+ and Inspire+ projects, enables eligible participants to hire a moped for up to six months.

The scheme also extends to the cost of Compulsory Basic Training licences, a requirement for moped drivers on public roads.

For participants to access the Wheels2Work scheme, they must be unemployed, reside in Torfaen, and possess a clean driving licence.

An important prerequisite is that they must be actively seeking employment and be prepared to train for and pass the CBT licence.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration at Torfaen Council, said: "By providing this support, we're giving job seekers in Torfaen a practical solution to overcome the sometimes-significant barrier of transport to work.

"We hope this initiative will lead to more people in Torfaen securing local and stable jobs to improve their lives".

CELT Plus and Inspire+ ventures are financially backed by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Those seeking further details about this project are asked to contact the Inspire team.

Similarly, the Celt Plus team remains available for employment or skills guidance, based in the Torfaen Works shop in Cwmbran town centre.