The Hall in Angle, formerly the home of the village’s well-known Mirehouse family, is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,800,000.

The stunning coastal country house is approached by a stunning sea front drive and set in about 17.5 acres.

The Hall started as an old farmhouse that has been added to and modified over the centuries to produce an impressive accommodation space of more than 14,000 sq ft.

This includes a large reception hall; eight/nine reception rooms; a conservatory; 10/11 bedrooms; five bath/shower rooms and four additional toilets.

Externally there is a pretty inner courtyard, stunning landscaped grounds and gardens including a large productive south-facing walled garden The property also consists of an old coach house and stables as well as home farm buildings with conversion potential, subject to planning, and a boat house with access to tidal waters.

The Hall is described as ‘a stunning family home with commercial use potential’, subject to planning.

“The Hall offers a rare opportunity to acquire an impressive coastal county house that offers a superb private home as well as offering potential for a number of commercial uses e.g. boutique hotel/B&B, retreat, educational establishment etc, subject to planning,” says agents Savills.

The original farmhouse at The Hall has had additions and been changed over the centuries.

The castellations, as well as many other features, were added by Lt Col Richard Walter Byrd Mirehouse who served in South Africa and came back with architectural ideas that are present around the house and throughout Angle village.

It is believed that the property was requisitioned during the Second World War by the Royal Canadian Air Force as a headquarters with the owner at the time (a Mrs Mirehouse who was an elderly widow) being allowed to live in two small rooms in the attic with her maid.

The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales describes The Hall as a: “Large house with extraordinary mixture of styles. Pseudo-medieval rear. Crenelated front with Victorian conservatory. Much altered but retains an early core.”

Daniel Rees, head of Savills residential and rural sales in Cardiff, said: “The Hall is a fascinating property, starting life as a farmhouse, and growing over the centuries to become a substantial country home of over 14,000 square feet.

“Situated within 17.5 acres of wonderful grounds overlooking East Angle Bay in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, its sale also includes a boat house with access to the tidal waters.

Country houses of this scale and calibre are rarely found so close to the coast, making this a particularly exciting proposition, and undoubtedly one of the most significant launches to the market in West Wales this year.

I love the scale and layout of the property while the grounds, gardens and coastal location are simply stunning. It offers seclusion and accessibility at the same time.

Ground Floor accommodation at The Hall consists of an impressive entrance porch with double outer and inner doors leads into the Great Hall with polished wood floor, fireplace focal point and doors leading off to the various reception rooms.

A door leads off on the right to an inner hall and up short steps to the Grand Dining Room with two bay windows overlooking the grounds, servery hatch to the kitchen and door off to the wine room.

Near the centre of the house is the kitchen breakfast room with fitted units, space for appliances and a smart blue Aga taking centre stage.

Off the kitchen are a series of rooms including utility rooms, the old dairy rooms and plant room.

An inner hallway again in the centre of the house provides access to the laundry, various store rooms, two office rooms, a bathroom, WC and two snug lounges.

Off one snug are steps that lead up to the striking south-facing conservatory that is a delightful place to sit and relax in.

Adjoining this is a useful workshop and store room. A delightful feature of this property is the pretty sheltered courtyard that lies in the middle of the building. This area provides extra natural light to the rooms positioned around it and sheltered spot to enjoy. Off the courtyard are further store rooms including a log store.

First Floor Stairs rise up from the Great Hall to the first floor accommodation space that includes a number of large reception rooms to take in and enjoy the garden views.

The drawing room features a stunning barrel ceiling, two bay windows and a grand open fireplace providing a warm focal point.

Across the landing is the welcoming library with elaborate fireplace and French door opening out onto the balcony overlooking the beautiful formal gardens.

The first floor currently has seven bedrooms with a further reception room that could provide an eighth bedroom. These share the use of two bathrooms, two shower rooms and two separate WCs. A small kitchen area and various store rooms complete the floor. A secondary staircase leads down to the ground floor.

Second Floor Stairs continue to the second floor where there are currently three further bedrooms and four attic rooms that are used for storage but provide potential for further bedrooms if required (stp). The floor is completed by a WC and built in cupboards.

Externally The property has two separate drives, an impressive tree lined drive coming from Angle village with a second drive coming from the east enjoying captivating views along the water's edge of East Angle Bay (The Hall Walk) and passing the old pier.

Colourful formal gardens lie to the east with large lawned areas, mature trees, bushes, flowers, shrubs and flower borders with a myriad of garden walks and seating areas to enjoy.

Further landscaped grounds and gardens lie to the west of the house. A large south-facing walled garden with greenhouse and fruit cages provide a sheltered area for producing vegetables and fruit. Areas of mature deciduous woodland complete the land and provide delightful areas to explore. In all, the property extends to about 17.5 acres.

The Outbuildings A pretty collection of traditional stone and brick stables and coach houses lie around a courtyard to the south of the house. These are currently used for storage and garaging but have the potential to be converted into extra accommodation or commercial space if required (stp). There are also a number of more modern general purposes outbuildings that are ideal for storage and workshop purposes.

A separate third drive provides access to these outbuildings and the home farm yard. Beyond the outbuildings is an old pool house. The building has not been used in recent years but offers the potential to reinstate or convert into alternative use e.g. outdoor studio etc (stp).

Boat House Beyond the gate pillars of the east drive is a boat house that overlooks East Angle Bay and would be perfect for those wishing to keep a small boat to launch off the various nearby slipways.

The entire estate is being offered for sale in three lots.

Lot 2, The Lodge is on the market at a guide price £400,000.

Located at the end of the east drive, the charming Lodge offers comfortable extra living accommodation for staff, family or friends or would be perfect as a long term or holiday let. It comprises a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first floor. It also has a pretty garden to outside with potting sheds and private parking.

Lot 3 consists of about 52.9 acres of adjoining land offered at a guide price of £530,000.

For those seeking further land to enjoy for amenity or agricultural use there is an option to purchase a further block of land that adjoins Lot 1 comprising pasture land, arable land, mature woodland, an orchard and a large pond. The land extends to about 52.9 acres but it will be possible to purchase less or more land by separate negotiation.

For more information or to book a viewing, contact Daniel Rees at Savills Cardiff on +44 (0) 29 2036 8915.