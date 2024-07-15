The new art piece was unveiled in Bailey Park following a joint project between the Gwent Green Grid and Abergavenny Town Council.

The project was financed through the shared prosperity funding in Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire artist Danielle Farrington was commissioned to produce the mural on what has been described as the 'big wall' in the park.

The objective of the project is to illuminate the abundance of biodiversity in the area.

The mural presents a scene of native flora and insects, including daisies, rosehip, orange tip butterflies and hoverflies.

All of which are typically found in the vicinity of the park.

These compelling murals have revitalised formerly plain walls around the park.

The public realm improvement venture received funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund through the Gwent Green Grid Partnership.

Further wall repair responsibilities were funded by the Micro-Geography Fund.

This initiative is part of a wider, regional project intending to tackle climate change and nature emergencies by enhancing the quality of green spaces across Gwent.

The project further aims to increase the environment's resilience to benefit both the wildlife and individuals in the area.