The animal called Baxter will be put down after its owner Glyn Millett was handed a suspended prison sentence following guilty pleas to Dangerous Dogs Act offences.

The dog, which belongs to the 55-year-old defendant from Newport, bit Harley Osbourne in the city’s Tredegar Park on November 7 last year.

The XL Bully went for his victim after he had gone to help another dog, his sister’s pet called Rupert, he was attacking.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, said: “The defendant’s dog bit Mr Osbourne’s right wrist causing blood to gush from a wound.

“The defendant’s dog went to fight Rupert again and Mr Osborne shouted for help.

“Two women approached, one being an off-duty nurse who tried to control the bleeding.

“Mr Osbourne described in his statement as going into shock and feeling dizzy.

“The defendant then managed to split the two dogs up and walked away trying to put his dog on a lead.

“He was asked to stay to wait for the police.

“However, he did not say anything and left the scene.”

Mr Osbourne went to the Accident & Emergency department at the Royal Gwent Hospital where he was treated for his wound which measured 1.5 inches.

He was told it was just 1cm away from the main artery and he was placed on antibiotics after suffering nerve damage.

This attack came just days after Baxter had bitten another dog on Dickens Drive where the defendant lives in Newport.

This animal sustained injuries that included a large cut to the centre of his chest, cuts to his face and mouth and a lump to the eye.

Baxter was only allowed out in public wearing a muzzle and when he was on a lead after a contingent destruction order was imposed in 2022 following a previous attack on a man.

On these two further occasions “neither of those requirements were followed”, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Millett pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

He has 19 previous convictions for 33 offences.

The defendant, represented by his barrister David Pinnell, works full-time as a construction industry worker, the court heard.

Judge Vanessa Francis jailed Millett for 20 months, suspended for 24 months.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will have to pay £350 compensation each to Mr Osbourne and the owner of the dog in the earlier attack on November 3, 2023.

A destruction order was made in respect of Baxter.