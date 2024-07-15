The Leader reported last week on the sentencing of 49-year-old Paul Griffiths, of Heol Bathafarn in Coedpoeth.

Griffiths required medical attention after reportedly going into cardiac arrest in Wrexham High Street on May 4 this year.

A paramedic named Stephen Rogerson attended the scene and provided treatment, as well as transporting the defendant back to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

When Griffiths came around in the ambulance, he spat directly in Mr Rogerson's face and had to be restrained as he was "extremely aggressive."

The Magistrates handed down a 10 week custodial sentence and ordered the defendant to pay £100 compensation.

Following the sentencing, 50-year-old Mr Rogerson spoke exclusively to the Leader about the incident and issued a heartfelt plea to the public about the treatment of emergency workers.

He has been a paramedic for 10 years and has previously served at St John Ambulance, the RNLI and as a volunteer community first responder.

"I wanted to help people," he explained.

"And I wanted to make a difference in the community we live in."

And while he said it has "one hundred percent been a rewarding experience," he has encountered abuse during his work.

"We quite often get verbal abuse," he explained, "but sadly I have also experienced physical abuse in the past.

"We use our training and professionalism to communicate with patients calmly and we can quite often defuse the situations we are faced with."

Describing his feelings on the day Griffiths spat in his face, he continued: "It was disbelief, I felt dirty. But I stayed professional and we got him into the emergency department.

"I helped him after it (the assault), when he got off the stretcher.

Stephen Rogerson (UGC) (Image: UGC) "I didn't let what happened cloud my judgement in how I treated him.

"We have to maintain composure and a level head because we can't let it influence the next patient we're going to.

"It's about how you communicate back, and I kept talking calmly rather than raising my voice."

Many might expect an emergency worker to feel frustrated or aggrieved after such an assault - but Mr Rogerson's approach was gracious to say the least.

"What has happened has happened," he added.

"I'd never met him and I don't hold any animosity against him. I hope he gets the help he needs.

"People go through things, and things happen in life - this could have been an abnormal day for him.

"Should I go back to him again, I'd treat him like a normal patient. I'd do my job."

And Mr Rogerson said that should the £100 compensation awarded by the court find its way to him, he'd be giving it to charity.

On his message to the public, he added: "Use us - don't abuse us.

Paul Griffiths (NWP) (Image: North Wales Police) "We're here to help and no emergency service - whether fire, police, ambulance, volunteer - should be abused in any shape or form."

Welsh Ambulance Service Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Our people come to work because they care for others.

“They put themselves on the frontline every day, often in difficult and emotionally testing circumstances and we appreciate that when someone is ill or injured, it can be a stressful situation that can, on occasion, influence behaviour.

“But violence is never acceptable, and we will always seek prosecution for those that choose to harm our staff and volunteers.

“After paramedic, Stephen Rogerson helped save the life of Paul Griffiths, he was assaulted.

“No-one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us.

“We continue to ask the public to work with us, not against us and treat our emergency workers with respect.”