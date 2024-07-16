The UK's most prolific classical recording artist, Russell Watson, will grace the stage on August 18, 2024, as part of the Castell Roc 2024 Festival.

Mr Watson's first two albums "The Voice" and "Encore" became the top-selling albums of the century, with "The Voice" making him the first and only UK classical vocalist to reach one million sales domestically.

This success story expanded, with him reaching number one status worldwide and gaining platinum album recognition as far as Australia.

Unprecedentedly, he became the first British artist to score simultaneous transatlantic number ones in the USA and UK, enjoying an unprecedented 52 weeks at the top of the charts.

Mr Watson's clientele includes impressive international figures with performances for Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles and former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

His audience also extended to the Emperor of Japan, King of Malaysia, the late Pope John Paul II, and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Tickets are available now (Image: Castell Roc)

His musical talents have featured at numerous global sporting events, and his special performances include duets with legendary artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, Lionel Richie, Meatloaf, and Natalie Cole.

Mr Watson exhibited his wide range at Buckingham Palace with three concerts for The Queen's Coronation Gala Festival in 2012.

Highlighting his recording success, Mr Watson has sold more than seven million albums globally since 2001, enjoyed eight top ten album placements, held 17 spots in the UK top 20, and claimed four classical Brit Awards.

In addition to his accolades, Mr Watson has been recognised on television from Michael Parkinson’s show to "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!".

Notable stints have been seen on "Strictly Come Dancing" and talent judging on prime-time TV series.

The highly anticipated performance at Chepstow Castle will take place on Sunday, August 18. Doors will open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £36.50, and available for purchase on Castell Roc's website or by contacting the box office at 01291 627122.