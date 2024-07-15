Recently, showrunner Chris Clenshaw revealed: "The 40th has been in the works for quite some time. The nostalgic element means a lot."

He added that some "Easter eggs" had already been put into the programme, providing hints on who could be returning to the show.

EastEnders star Matt di Angelo hints at huge name returning to the BBC show

Matt di Angelo, who plays Dean Wicks, revealed that there would be "big surprises" on EastEnders and shared his thoughts on the 40th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking with the Mirror, he said: "I know quite a lot and I can't tell you who exactly - but when I found out, I was very surprised that they would come back"

However, he remained tight-lipped about who exactly would be returning to the show.

His character made his return all the way back in October of last year and is currently awaiting his fate as he goes on trial for the murder of Keanu Taylor.

Speaking about his return last year on the BBC soap, he said: "It feels great to be back. I started at EastEnders almost 18 years ago, which seems like a lifetime ago now. I haven’t been back for seven years.

"I was thrilled to be asked again for the third time as I love the people and the show ... It’s great to catch up with old friends, some of whom I’ve known since I was 18 years old, like Natalie Cassidy and Lacey Turner.

"I’m working really closely with Adam Woodyatt again, which is really great as he’s a really great guy.

"Without giving too much away, obviously, Dean will cross paths with Linda quite a bit and her new family, the Knights, who are all fantastic and awesome to work with."