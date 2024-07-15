Taking place on the banks of the River Usk - at the Hanbury Arms, the garden of the Bell Inn and the Festival Meadow - entertainment included bands, solo artists, Morris dancing and wood sculpting with Chris Wood.

Bois Y Bryn sea shanty band kept the crowds entertained at both the Hanbury Arms and festival field. No Road Home, a six-piece blues-rock band from South Wales, performed at The Bell Inn and The Flying Spider Revival country rock band were at the Hanbury.

Here are a selection of pictures from the South Wales Argus Camera Club by Ian Agland showing all the weekend fun.

Wood sculpting on the field in Caerleon (Image: Ian Agland)

Morris Dancers with Jessica Morden MP at Caerleon Festival 2024 (Image: Ian Agland)

Dancing in the street - Caerleon Festival 2024 (Image: Ian Agland)

Live music at Caerleon Festival 2024 (Image: Ian Agland)