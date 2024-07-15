VISITORS flocked to Caerleon over the weekend for live music and wood sculpture-making as part of the annual Big Free festival.
Taking place on the banks of the River Usk - at the Hanbury Arms, the garden of the Bell Inn and the Festival Meadow - entertainment included bands, solo artists, Morris dancing and wood sculpting with Chris Wood.
Bois Y Bryn sea shanty band kept the crowds entertained at both the Hanbury Arms and festival field. No Road Home, a six-piece blues-rock band from South Wales, performed at The Bell Inn and The Flying Spider Revival country rock band were at the Hanbury.
Here are a selection of pictures from the South Wales Argus Camera Club by Ian Agland showing all the weekend fun.
