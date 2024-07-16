JOJO ARTHUR, aged 25, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Blaenau Gwent on December 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARC BILLINGTON, 43, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on December 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MORE NEWS: Family beat up man and then lied to police he was the aggressor

MARTIN BAKER, 41, of Neyland Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted assault by beating, causing criminal damage to a door and mobile phone and possession of cocaine on October 28, 2023.

He must carry out 135 hours of unpaid work, complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 costs and a £114 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER CHICK, 44, of Herbert Avenue, Pontymister, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on December 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA BROWN, 47, of Gethin Place, Llanfair Kilgeddin, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIE DAVIS, 63, of Castle Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EHSAN ALI, 53, of Capel Crescent, Newport must pay £153 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 15, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

DEAN SCOTT HOLT, 41, of Well Street, Brynmawr must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT MAKUNA, 51, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.