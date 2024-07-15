South Wales Argus
Serious crash on key road in city causing significant congestion

Major congestion on A4232 Cardiff after serious crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • A serious incident on the A4232 in Cardiff is causing major congestion in the surrounding areas
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes
  • The road is open, but congestion is expected to remain for some time

