Gwent Police were called to a report of a crash in Morrisons car park in Caerphilly at around 7.30am on Monday, July 15.

Officers attended the single car crash alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service reported that a man was suffering a cardiac arrest after crashing into a bush, which led to fumes emitting from the car.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Morrisons car park, Caerphilly at around 7.30am on Monday 15 July.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved one car. The driver was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and specialised officers will be allocated to support them."

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 07:32AM, SWFRS was called to Morrisons supermarket in Caerphilly, whereby a man was suffering a cardiac arrest after crashing into a bush, and fumes were emitting from the vehicle.

"A crew from Caerphilly attended to make the vehicle safe.

"STOP message received at 08:16AM."