According to the data, compiled by High Speed Training, one of Gwent's five local authorities has made the bottom of the list of 20, with only one having made the top ten.

The report was released earlier this week and takes into account all ratings up to July 2024.

Blaenau Gwent is officially the worst local authority in Wales for food hygiene ratings, with an average of just 3.91 from 244 premises.

This means that they would rank bottom when compared to towns and cities across the UK.

Gwent's other four local authorities fared slightly better with Caerphilly in 17th place with an average rating of 4.14 from 550 premises, Torfaen went one better in 16th with an average rating of 4.16 from 283 premises.

Newport came just outside the top ten in 13th place, with an average rating of 4.37 from 505 premises, but Monmouthshire was the best local authority in Gwent, coming in at number six with an average rating of 4.56 from 434 premises.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 215,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in [region], the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.45 from over 13,000 premises, which places Wales in 8th position when compared to regions of the UK.

A similar report run in 2023 by High Speed Training calculated Wales’ score at 4.42, showing that food hygiene standards have increased across the country over recent years.

High Speed Training’s report also found that more than 1 in 4 takeaways (27%) across Wales scored 3 or below for their food hygiene rating, with 21 premises scoring a zero for their rating, with 256 scoring a one.

86% of all premises across Wales scored a 4 or a 5, with 95% of hotels, B&Bs and guest houses and 88% of restaurants and cafes achieving a 4 or a 5 for their score.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The scheme aims to provide customers with information as to how well a business is upholding food hygiene and safety standards.

Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Head of learning and development at High Speed Training, Dr Richard Anderson, commented: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses.

"Recently, we have seen many high profile cases of food poisoning and illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria.

“This is why food hygiene ratings are so important - they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates and are of critical importance to consumers.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2023. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Newport Councils were all contacted for comment.

You can read the full report here.