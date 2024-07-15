POLICE have identified two men wanted in connection with a report of assault.
The alleged incident took place in Rogerstone between 4 and 6 am on Saturday July 13.
The two men seen on CCTV previously released by Gwent Police have now been identified and located.
They are now assisting officers with their enquiries.
The force shared the news on social media at around 1pm on Monday, July 15, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A statement said: " We previously appealed to identify two men following a report of an assault in Rogerstone between 4 - 6am on Saturday 13 July.
"Both men have been identified and are assisting officers with their enquiries. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
